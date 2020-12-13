Rain has officially arrived, so let's look at how much rain is coming and if any of it will change over to a wintry mix before it moves out. Keep in mind the center of this system will stay south of our area, so the heavier rain will be south.
You can start to see that pattern showing up overnight as heavier rain moves into southern Kentucky. Indiana, you won't see much rain (if any) from this system.
Monday morning is where things start to get a bit more interesting. As temperatures fall to their coldest just before dawn and the rain helps to cool the air, we might see some snowflakes mix in with the rain. The impacts to watch for will be ponding on roads around and south of the Parkways for the Monday morning drive. If you do see those snowflakes or ice pellets in the morning, also be alert for the potential for a few slick spots to develop. It looks like temperatures will be a couple degrees too warm for that, but it can't hurt to be alert.
In our far southern communities, up to one inch of rain will be possible when this wraps up Monday afternoon. Through central and northern Kentucky, closer to a third of an inch of rain looks more likely. The rain fades by lunchtime at the latest, and the clouds follow so we should see some sun before the day ends!
Keep in mind this is just the beginning. There is a second system coming through toward the middle of the week that takes a more direct path through our area. Here again as this second system moves through, temperatures will be marginal. This won't be all snow for everyone, but we could see a wintry mix in our area later this week. Tune in to WDRB in the Morning starting at 5 AM Monday to hear Jude's take on the snow potential.