SET UP: A strong system is looming out to our west. Today has been generally dry for most of the area. That is because a lot of dry air is in place with stable air. This is weakening the line of showers and storms as it moves NE. It also has more of a northerly progression, so it is taking its grand ol' time moving east. Showers and storms will become more likely as the cold front shifts east.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: The severe threat is pretty low, but not completely off the table. We could see isolated severe storms. SPC's threat for severe weather has changed dramatically over the last several days. The best chance for some rowdy storms looks to be in our southern counties, where we have been dry with even some sun. The highest instability will likely be there when the line of showers and storms arrive. The counties in green are under a marginal threat for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. The much better chance for severe weather is well to our south.
We have a much better chance to see strong storms. There is a difference between strong and severe storms. In order for a storm to be severe, it has to meet certain criteria. This includes winds greater than 58 mph, hail larger than 1'' or the storm is causing damage. Therefore, a strong storm can have gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning or even hail, but still not be considered severe. Tomorrow some storms could have winds in excess of 40 mph. There will also likely be a wide range of rainfall totals. Most will be in the 1-2'' range. However, there will be over and under producers across Kentuckiana.
TIMING: We are currently see scattered showers, mainly west. The rest of the viewing area has been dry with even some sun today. The much better chance for rain across Kentuckiana, will hold off until later tonight.
Notice that even by the evening commute, a large portion of the viewing area will still be dry.
The best chance for widespread rain is late tonight.
Storms will continue on and off Friday. Plus, this cold front will dramatically drop our temperatures by tomorrow. Today we had highs in the mid 70s. Tomorrow our highs will be in the low 50s! It will stay chilly with waves of rain for part of the weekend as well.
