The National Weather Service has included Adair county in a Winter Weather Advisory late Saturday through early Sunday. Some accumulating snow will be possible in spots overnight, so let's evaluate what this system is doing now and what it brings to our area.
Light rain and snow are just beginning to push into our far western communities. Kentucky was warmer Saturday than Indiana was, so temperatures still need to drop a bit farther there before this changes to snow. In Indiana temperatures are low enough (already in the low 30s) that this should start as wet snow.
Through the next few hours, the falling snow flakes will help drop the air temperature in Kentucky so the rain changes to snow overnight. More of the moisture is focused here, so this is where accumulation is most likely. Through southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, the snow showers should be lighter.
Scattered snow showers will fall overnight and early Sunday morning before we lose the moisture Sunday morning. Other than a few flurries, we shouldn't see much more snow on Sunday.
We will also be losing the warmth. The wind picks up Sunday, and the cold air settles in. That means the air will feel like the teens and single digits first thing Sunday morning! If you plan to be outside Sunday, dress in layers to keep your body heat close to you.
Most of you will see little accumulation or a coating of snow in the grass. Southeastern Kentucky is where the heavier accumulations are likely, so Adair county might see some of the highest totals in our area by Sunday morning.
Wherever we do see snow sticking, slick roads will be possible. Bridges are especially likely to become slick because this cold air not only flows over the top of them, it also flows underneath and helps cool the pavement faster. Be cautious if you plan to be out on the road Sunday. The air temperature won't climb above freezing in many spots all day.