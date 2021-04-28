Rain and storms are arriving in our WDRB communities. Wednesday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center pushed the Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms into western Kentucky.
They also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a similar area in western Kentucky. There is a chance of isolated tornadoes in those areas which is why they are at a higher risk of severe weather than we are here.
While strong storms are possible in our WDRB communities tonight and Thursday, flash flooding is also a real concern at this point. Most of our area is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday evening.
The communities covered by the Flash Flood Watch could see 2"-3" of rain, with some even seeing locally higher amounts. Please do not drive through water that is covering the road. It is not safe.
Rain and storms will continue off and on in rounds this evening. Heavy rain will fall, the wind will pick up, and a few of these may be able to produce small hail. It's possible we could get a couple warnings from these storms, but it's not a guarantee. This is a very marginal situation.
By Thursday morning another round of heavy rain will move through our central communities (near the river) and rounds of scattered storms will continue through Thursday evening.
As the cold front actually crosses through our area Thursday night, it will take the rain with it. That means rain will clear out of our southern Indiana communities first and will linger the longest in southern Kentucky. By midnight heading into Friday morning, nearly all of the rain should be gone.
The wind will also pick up on Thursday. Even outside any thunderstorms, we could see gusts up to 25 mph. That could give any storms an added push of wind, so wind will continue to be a threat we watch for on Thursday though the overall threat of severe storms should be lower.
Tune into WDRB News tonight to see Marc and Rick track the incoming storms and show you what threats each storm will bring. Jude and I will be back in the morning updating you on where flash flooding has become a problem and continuing to track Thursday's rain and storms with you.