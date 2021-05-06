A cold front is pushing rain and storms through our area this evening. The front provides a forcing mechanism for storms to fire up in our region this evening, but we are in a less favorable area for storm development.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watching was issued west of us Thursday where severe storms are more likely. Reports of hail and even a spotter reporting a tornado came in from Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Those storms are headed this way now.
This complex of storms looked much healthier early this afternoon. Now as it moves through our WDRB communities, it will weaken. Why?
In short the atmosphere here is just not supportive of strong storms. Shear is low and instability is really low. You can see the numbers below are just not where they need to be to support strong storms.
So as these storms move through our area, they will weaken. You should still expect quick bursts of heavy rain, the wind to pick up, and maybe even some small hail in our western communities.
Before dawn Friday the rain should have moved east out of our area. Friday morning looks dry, but showers and pop up storms will start to appear Friday evening.
There's a much better chance of rain and thunderstorms late Saturday through the day on Sunday. Tune in to WDRB News tonight to see Marc and Rick track tonight's rain and hear their thoughts about the weekend storm chances.