Most of you by now have seen some snowflakes start to mix in with the rain, even if you haven't made the full transition yet from rain to snow. So far the snow that has fallen, for the most part, has been pretty but not a problem. As we get farther into the evening and the colder air pushes farther into our region, we might see some more impacts from the snow.
Over the next few hours as the snow continues to push east, our communities between I-65 and I-75 could see a bit more snow. Any additional accumulation should be less an an inch of snow unless you get under a particularly heavy snow band. At this point we're loosing a lot of the moisture in this system, so those additional heavy bands look less likely.
After midnight the snow will really thin out, but that's when the coldest air settles in and the wind starts to pick up.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for a few of our northeastern communities where you could see some impacts overnight and by Tuesday morning. This advisory doesn't necessarily mean you'll see more snow, but that you'll see more impacts.
As temperatures drop into the 20s, water on the road can freeze into ice. After all the rain we've seen and the snow that has melted, those puddles on the road are what we want to watch for. On top of that, if you see any additional bursts of snow after sunset Monday night, those could also create slick spots by morning.
The other factor to keep in mind for Tuesday will be the wind chill. With temperatures in the 20s by morning and wind up to 15 mph, the air will feel more like the teens! If you plan to be outside during the day Tuesday, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.