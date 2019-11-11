The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all our WDRB counties through 8 AM Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued this Advisory to tell you the snow could cause impacts. Let's break those down:
Rain is beginning it's transition to snow as temperatures plummet in southern Indiana. That transition will happen around 8 in Louisville, closer to 9 near the Kentucky parkways, and by 11 in our southern counties.
After midnight dry air starts to erode the snow band a bit in southern Indiana, and by 5 AM there shouldn't be much moisture (snow) left at all. As far as impacts go for your Tuesday morning commute, you won't be driving through falling snow.
The transition happens, and we know snow will fall from the sky. The question is how much sticks, and that will depend a lot on what type of ground you are talking about. As of noon Monday road temperatures were still in the lower 60s in some places!
Snow is much more likely to stick in grass because it never really makes contact with the warm ground. Accumulations should be higher in grassy areas and on elevated surfaces, like your deck or your car. Since winds will stay breezy tonight (some gusts could be up to 30 mph), some of that snow might blow around a little bit, too. In the map below the dark blue color shows where 1"-2" of snow is likely after some of it melts initially. The white area represents places that will see closer to 1" of snow.
By Tuesday morning anything that's wet is likely to freeze. That's why the breeze overnight is an important factor to consider. It will help dry the wetness off roads, but it won't fix everything. Places that are shielded from the wind will likely have icy patches by morning plus bridges and overpasses where cold air flows under the road. With a morning temperature Tuesday of 19, all liquid water outside will freeze. This is a warning to disconnect your water hose and maybe leave your faucet dripping if the pipe is on an outside wall.
Marc and Rick will be with you tonight on WDRB News at 10, 10:30, and 11 tracking the snow in our area. They will show you how much is falling and share the latest data about when it shuts off. WDRB in the Morning will start at 4 AM Tuesday, so you get an extra hour of heads up about road conditions and snow. If you can't watch us on TV, watch online (for free) at wdrb.com. There is a button at the top right of the screen that says "Watch Live" where you can live stream our newscasts away from your TV.