Another Weekend; Another Rain Chance. The good news: it will not rain all day. Get out and enjoy the dry time now!
There have already been some downpours this morning. We are currently clearing one batch of rain. It has been weakening over the last 2 hours. While there may be a stray lingering shower or two, our best chance to see some dry time today is over the next few hours with a brief a lull in the precipitation.
By the mid to late afternoon, there will be a resurgence of rain and storms. There is plenty of moisture still in our atmosphere. Showers are likely to spark again in southern KY and lift slowly north and NW.
Rain will increase through the evening. A few storms are possible, too. Some could have gusty winds. Like in previous days, there will be heavy rain at times as well. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage for the rest of the day.
Looking at rainfall estimates in the last 48 hours, it is clear that not everyone has been treated the same. In the south, there have been areas that have picked up over 3'' of rain. In the north, in southern IN, there are spots that have been bone dry. The extreme localized heavy threat will continue through the weekend. In locations that see repeated rounds of rain, another 1-2'' is possible with localized flash flooding. When all is said and done, some spots may end up with over 5'' of rain. Hannah Strong will have the latest about timing of additional waves of rain for Sunday and Monday on WDRB News tonight.