Happy Thursday! It has been a soggy morning so far, with nearly everyone already picking up some rainfall. These are the rainfall amounts in metro and Kentuckiana as of 10 am (since midnight). Rainfall totals will likely end up around 1-2'' across the area by Friday morning.
This is due to a low pressure system that will be sliding over the Ohio River Valley today and this system is jammed packed with moisture. It will also kick up our winds throughout today. Most of us will have breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 mph, but wind gusts will be stronger in our southern communities where gusts of 30 mph will be possible.
Severe weather is most likely southeastern part of the United States for today. Note the risk over southern Georgia and Alabama and how it extends up north into the Tennessee River Valley.
However, during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front slides through the area, we could have isolated thunderstorms. That’s especially true in our southeastern communities (such as in Washington, Marion, Adair, Hart and Green Counties). The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather there. That is a level 1 out 5. Depending on how much dry time we see during the afternoon and how warm temperatures get, we will be monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms in that area. The overall main concerns for today are heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Not off the table are also hail and isolated tornado threat.
Rain has been very widespread overnight and early this morning. However, there is a dry area moving through KY now. As we get into the afternoon, showers and isolated thunderstorms will not be *as* widespread, so there will be some additional breaks from the rain. Remember - that the more dry time our southern communities have - the better chance for stronger storms later. By tonight, the center of the low will move near the Ohio River and then move quickly out of the area. Showers will end from west to east late tonight through early Friday. Scroll through the images of Advancetrack to get an idea about coverage and timing.