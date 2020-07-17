Scattered thunderstorms are expected today and throughout the weekend. The lowest chance appears to be on Sunday (20%). The storms will be hit or miss each day, so not everyone will see them. The severe threat is not overwhelming, but a few rogue strong or severe storms are possible. We have actually already seen some strong storms and even one severe storm south of the river today.
Downpours, lightning and locally gusty winds are the main threats. We will be watching for any localized flooding issues as well.
Use the images of Advancetrak below as a gauge for coverage and timing and not exact locations. Note that the best chance for showers and storms today is in the early afternoon to early evening with storms fading by sunset. Scattered storms will continue on Saturday, but they look to fire off across more locations compared to today (note the storms in southern Indiana).
Otherwise, this weekend is going to be steamy! Highs will be climbing into the mid 90s with sticky dew points in the low to mid 70s. This will increase afternoon heat index values around 100-105 degrees this weekend! Stay cool and hydrated!