SEVERE POTENTIAL:
Showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage throughout the day as the remnants of Laura move over the Ohio River Valley. Some strong to severe storms are possible as well.
Severe weather is most likely in our southern communities (south of the parkways). The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather posted for that area. Main threats include gusty damaging winds, tropical downpours, isolated flooding, and brief spin-up tornadoes. When the remnants of a tropical system move through, we always need to be on guard for the possibility of strong or severe storms and isolated tornadoes.
TIMING:
We have already seen a few spotty storms, but coverage will begin to increase after 3 pm. Expect stormy weather across Kentuckiana for about 12 hours or until roughly 3 am tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and placement of widespread rain.
Show is over! However, there will be a few more storms this weekend (both Saturday and Sunday) as well.
RAIN TOTALS:
The highest chance for widespread and heavy rain is south of I-64 during this evening. There will be a range of rainfall totals across our viewing area. The highest will end up south of the parkways in Kentucky and lower totals are expected to the north in southern Indiana. We are expecting between 0.5-2.0'' of rain with locally higher amounts. There could be isolated flooding issues in the areas that see the highest rain totals. Be sure to keep it with WDRB Weather. Marc and Rick will be tracking these storms this evening. If any storms do become strong or severe, we will be the first to let you know.