Storms started popping this afternoon just outside our WDRB communities to the southwest. A few of those storms became strong and severe, so let's evaluate what kind of storm activity we should expect within our communities.
A stationary front is draped through our area today. Storms are most likely on the south side of this front and less likely on the north side. Normally a front acts like a wall between two different types of air. This is a weak front, but it will try to block storms to the south from moving too much farther north. Storms tonight will be most likely south of the river, and the stronger storms will be more likely west of I-65. Heavy rain, small hail, and strong wind gusts are the main threats in storms tonight.
The storms today are not a solo event, though. Storms return to the picture Thursday afternoon with the same threats and will likely spread a bit farther north. Heading into the weekend, a small center of low pressure will be moving closer to our area. That will provide an extra bit of energy to push storms toward us and for some of those storms to be stronger.
This pattern of scattered storms with the same threats continues into the weekend. A cold front will come through our area Sunday and help wipe the slate clean, so to speak. Remember a front is like a wall between two different kinds of air. The air behind Sunday's cold front will be cooler and drier, so your rain chances drop off after Sunday.