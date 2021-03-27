Several fronts near our area are already producing severe storms Saturday afternoon. We are keeping our eye on the cold front to bring the chance for strong storms through our WDRB communities.
Most of our area is included in a Slight risk of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center tonight. That's level 2 out of 5. The area of highest risk (the orange bubble) is south and southwest of our area.
The pattern is similar to what came through Thursday night, but not as strong. Expect a line of storms to pass through with all threats on the table. We could see small hail, damaging wind, isolated quick spin-up tornadoes, and heavy rain.
Storms will move in from the west and from the south, entering our WDRB communities around 11 PM or midnight.
As the storms moving in from the south collide with the storms and cold front moving in from the west, they will interact with each other. It is likely the southern storms will choke off the energy the storms from the west need to grow stronger. Before that interaction happens, storms could become strong or severe overnight.
The strongest storms should wrap up around 4 AM, but the chance for weaker storms hangs in our eastern communities until 7 AM.
Adair county is included in a Flash Flood Watch because we expect more heavy rain there overnight on top of what fell Saturday morning. Another 2" of rain will be possible, so please be alert for new flooding or ponding when you head out Sunday morning.
Even after the storms move through, the wind will still be a little stronger than normal through the day Sunday. The wind will blow consistently between 10 and 20 mph, and we could see gusts as high as 25 or 30 mph. Tune in to WDRB News tonight at 10 for a look at updated data and how quickly the storms are moving.