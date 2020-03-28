Strong storms are blossoming through Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois tonight, and some of those are headed our way. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded part of our area to an Enhanced Risk of severe storms tonight. That's level 3 out of 5.
The wave of strong storms in Arkansas right now is likely to clip our northwestern communities between now and 10 PM (shown below).
As the cold front passes through our area, it will spark storms. Remember all the heat and humidity you felt this afternoon? That fuels thunderstorms, and it's still hanging out just waiting to be used. There is also significant wind forcing this event. The time for the strongest storms will be roughly 9 PM - 4 AM.
Storms will continue to pass through our area from west to east overnight and should be gone by daybreak.
One of the most common things I've seen people say today is, "well won't there be no energy since it's coming through overnight?" NO. That is not the case. In fact, I'm expecting instability to briefly re-flare as the front pushes the rest of the warm, humid airmass ahead of it.
All of that information combines to give us three main threats: damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and isolated tornadoes. All are on the table. The good news is these storms seem to be moving pretty quickly, so flash flooding should not be a widespread threat as these move through.