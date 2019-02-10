NOWCAST: Sunday Morning Wintry Weather
Good morning! It is an active day and forecast. This morning is only phase one: the wintry mix. It started right on schedule around 5:30 - 6:00 am in our SW counties and continued to progress NE. By 8 am, most of the WDRB viewing area was experiencing a wintry mix. At this time, (just after 10 am) southern IN is seeing mostly snow, there is a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain from metro to the Parkways. And down to the southwest, the transition to cold rain is beginning. This is where surface and road temperatures are warming to the low/mid 30s and impacts should end there first. The winter weather advisory will expire there first at 1 pm.
The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include more of our viewing area. All of our southern IN counties are now in the advisory as well until 2 pm. Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties have an advisory until 3 pm. The advisory was issued around 9 am this morning, because surface temperatures will be rising slowly with road temps in the upper 20s. Therefore, there could be a coating of snow not only on grassy and elevated surfaces, but on the roads, too. It is likely you are already seeing this if you live in these areas. This can make the roads slick! Later today, as temperatures increase in southern IN, some freezing rain could mix in with snow. This could create additional slick spots. This is another reason why the advisory was issued and lasts longer there.
When all is said and done, you can expect up to an inch of snow and a glaze of ice in southern IN counties (generally along and north of I-64). The area in pink, or counties generally south of I-64 and west of I-65, will see more of a mix with a better chance for more ice accumulation and a dusting of snow. Areas to the SE (in green), will certainly see a wintry mix, but impacts will likely be less. This is because these areas are expected to see a change over to a cold rain faster than other locations in Kentuckiana.
By mid afternoon, 2-3 pm, nearly all of the precipitation is expected to be a cold rain. Temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 30s at that time. This will ease a lot of travel issues. Of course, rain has its own list of potential headaches on the roads, too! Blinding downpours and ponding on the roadways will surely be issues you run into this week. Rounds of heavy rain move back into the forecast later today and continues through Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect until Tuesday. Hannah Strong will have more information on that later today on WDRB News and give an update on area river gauges.