For most of Sunday afternoon, we watched strong storms move through northern and central Indiana pushed along by this cold front. Now as we look toward the overnight hours and what to expect Monday, that cold front will play more of a role in our area.
Most of the storms Sunday night will weaken as they move through our area. They are starting to out-pace the front and losing the forcing mechanism. Yes, there is a lot of energy to use from the heat and humidity we suffered through during the day, but as the sun sets we lose a lot of the energy needed for strong thunderstorms.
Monday afternoon the heat and humidity are back, so don't be surprised to see a few random storms flare up with all the energy present in our atmosphere.
Through Monday evening the cold front will slow down in our area. That provides the forcing mechanism needed to spark additional storms, especially around and south of the river.
While the threat of organized severe weather across our entire area is low, strong wind gusts are possible. Heavy rain is likely as is lightning as these storms develop again Monday evening.