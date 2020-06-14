A closed upper level low is moving SE from the Great Lakes to the Carolina's throughout today and tomorrow. As it slides by the Ohio River Valley, it has brought an area of rain and a few thunderstorms to Kentuckiana this Sunday.
There have been pockets of moderate to heavy rain as the low moves through the region. Rainfall totals have been around a tenth of an inch or so. Note below that not everyone has seen measurable rainfall today.
Early this morning was the best chance for rain and for widespread showers. There will be more dry time during the afternoon, but there is still a chance for scattered showers and storms. As we move through the next few hours, showers will become more scattered to eventually isolated. We look dry by tonight.
Outside of showers, temperatures will be below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will decrease and we will get some sun for the second half of the day. Tonight will be cool and quiet. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about what the rest of the day will look like.
There is a slight chance for additional showers/storms tomorrow. That would be most likely in our SE communities - closest to the upper level low. Most of the viewing area will stay dry.