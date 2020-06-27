While we are watching strong storms in our area this evening, there will be more storms overnight and Sunday. Let's break down what new threats will be possible and when to expect these storms.
THREATS
Most of our area is under a Slight risk of severe storms Sunday, which is the lowest level we show you. This means a few warnings will be possible, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather for everyone on Sunday. Small hail will be possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the main threat in Sunday's storms will be strong wind gusts.
Heavy rain is also very likely. Since we have already seen heavy rain from the storms Saturday, be alert for flash flooding through the day. We are also under a Slight risk of flash flooding on Sunday.
TIMING
We are seeing storms in our area now (Saturday evening). There are more storms to our west which will move through here overnight. The strongest storms and heaviest rain overnight should be south of the river, closer to the Parkways.
By Sunday morning that chance for rain and storms will start to spread a bit farther north and the storms become more widely scattered.
These isolated storms will continue until the sun goes down. After sunset the rain and storms will fade away, and we should dry out overnight going into Monday morning.