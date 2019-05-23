As many of us were driving into work this morning, this is what we saw in the sky, very dark and ominous clouds
These clouds are the leading edge of a squall line that is rolling through our area. It has been impacting the northern portion of our viewing area, in southern IN, since around daybreak. This line is weakening as it moves through Kentuckiana, but is still a fairly strong line of storms. At 9:30 am, the leading edge, with the strongest winds, was affecting Shelby, Scott and Franklin Counties (so the eastern side of our viewing area and metro Louisville). It is moving southeast at 40 mph with winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain
There was also some rotation just outside of our viewing area to the west, where there was a tornado warning until 9:45 am. That rotation has come way down, but we will keep an eye on it.
Notice this line should continue to fade away by late morning. However, we are not done with activity for today.
Renewed storm development is likely to occur this afternoon and evening due to an approaching cold front. It will bring chances of scattered storms this afternoon mainly north of the parkways. Locally gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats. Storms will end later tonight. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea of coverage and timing. I will have more information on WDRB News at 11:30 and noon. Hope to see you then.