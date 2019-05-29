It has been a stormin' mornin! Storms began around daybreak in southern IN and continue to slowly push through metro and now central and southern KY. Most of the storms have only been strong. However, just after 1 pm, our first severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Marion and Washington Counties due to 60 mph winds, nickel size hail and some rotation.
A severe thunderstorm needs to have winds of 58 mph, 1 inch hail or a risk of tornado.
Many of our storms have had gusty winds (in excess of 30-40 mph), torrential rain (2-4'' of rain per hour), small hail and frequent lightning. Tornadoes are not off the table today either. We will be watching for these threats through the rest of the afternoon. If any additional storms become severe - we will be sure to let you know and cut into programming if necessary.
This current batch of widespread rain and storms is likely through the mid afternoon. It looks like we will be significantly drier for the late afternoon and evening. There may just be a lingering and stray shower or storm.
However, we are in the midst of an active pattern. Another round of storms looks to move through late tonight. ETA is around 10 pm - 12 am. Scattered storms continue into Thursday. Some of these storms could be strong as well. Hannah will have more information about those storms and the severe potential in another blog later today.