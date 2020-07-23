We will continue to see rounds of showers and thunderstorms across Kentuckiana today ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. Some weak impulses moving atop this environment should support scattered storms as well. Ahead of this boundary, very moist and unstable air is in place. However, storms become more isolated as we head toward the weekend.
We will be watching for any stronger storms today and tomorrow with gusty winds, heavy rain that leads to localized/isolated flash flooding, and lightning.
Note there is a flood advisory in effect until 3:45 pm EDT for Taylor County after 2.5'' of rain fell in hour there.
Widespread showers have been ongoing in our KY communities for most of this morning. Additional development is likely throughout the day and those will be hit or miss storms. These look to fade around sunset with everyone dry after midnight. Tomorrow morning will be damp with some morning dew and patchy fog, but then there will be some dry time later. There is still a chance for storms tomorrow, but they will be more isolated than today's activity and favoring our southern communities (closer to the front). For the weekend, I have Saturday dry with a few stray storms returning on Sunday and increasing activity early next week.
We will also feel a brief dip in the dew points! It will be more comfortable tomorrow and Saturday before the humidity rises again on Sunday.