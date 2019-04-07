Phase one: Complete! Showers and a few storms rolled through the area early this morning. They weakened as they moved to the NE as the atmosphere was rather stable this morning. Most locations picked up around 0.10-.20'' of rain.
Phase two: Starts now! Checking out our current radar (11:45 am) you can see a scattered showers and storms are starting to pop-up now. I am also keeping an eye on a cluster of storms to the southwest as well. Many of the storms that are moving through are actually weakening again due to a lack of instability.
A warm front has lifted to the north through Kentuckiana. This increased our dew points rather quickly this morning. From 6-9 am, during WDRB in the Morning, the dew point increased nearly 10 degrees. An increase of moisture, or dew points, is important for storm development and any severe potential.
The best chance for stronger storms today will be in our southern counties. This is where there will be greater instability. You can see that when you look at CAPE values, which is a measurement of instability. CAPE is trying to build, but not very high right now. If they do not increase, severe weather will be less likely. 11:45 am update: Our waves are coming in a too fast for CAPE values/instability to reach its full potential. I will continue to monitor.
The Storm Prediction Center agrees. Around 9 am, they removed a large chunk of Kentuckiana from the slight risk for severe weather. This is the updated risk area below. The main threats are still damaging straight line winds, locally heavy rain and hail. The tornado threat is low.
This next round of rain is moving in and will continue to blossom through the late morning. It will then progress NE through the rest of the afternoon and early evening. If we see any severe - it will have to be during this timeframe.
By tonight, only a few stray showers remain. Most will be dry. We will stay dry until tomorrow, when a new batch of showers and storms will roll through. The severe threat is low tomorrow. However, we will be watching for localized flooding concerns.
Most will see around 0.50-0.75'' of rain when all is said and done. However, there will be locally higher amounts of an inch or more. It looks like the best chance for that to occur will be in KY. That is the same area where we have the best chance for stronger storms today.
Hannah and I have you covered today. We are watching every shower and storm on the radar and will keep you informed of their progression. If and when a storm becomes severe - we will be the first to let you know.