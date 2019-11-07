It has been a soggy morning and a good day to be indoors! Widespread rain has been ongoing for hours. From north to south and west to east, everyone in Kentuckiana has seen rain this morning.
This has been generally light rain with pockets of heavier rainfall. Most locations have picked up around a half an inch of rain or just over. Rain totals will likely end up below one inch across the area.
Showers will slowly shut off through the day from NW to SE and will completely clear the region by early this evening with clouds clearing late. There could be a brief period of a wintry mix/snow flakes on the backside of the precipitation as the cold front slides through and temperatures fall. However, the moisture will be dropping off quickly, so impacts look to be low, if any.
Temperatures are going to fall through the day. We have already seen our high temperature and will fall into the 30s by this evening and dip into the low & mid 20s by tonight. These will be our coldest temperatures of the season!
It will still be breezy at times tonight and tomorrow morning allowing wind chills to dip into the teens. Even with sun returning tomorrow, highs will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s. Be sure to dress warm!!