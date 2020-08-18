A line of strong storms has formed across our area and will continue to move through this evening. Click here to see a live look at the radar and get an idea of where storms are right now.
Over the next few hours this line of storms will continue to move south through our WDRB communities as the cold front and low pressure center move south, too. Strong wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and thunder and lightning are all possible in these storms this evening.
Right now we have the best storm energy we will have all evening. We are maximizing day time heating and humidity, but most of the storms in our area have stayed sub-severe. While a warning is still possible tonight, it looks less likely than it would have this afternoon.
After sunset the storms will start to weaken more quickly and break apart. Our southern communities could still be dealing with storms close to midnight, but the low pressure system leaves our area Wednesday. Tune in to WDRB News this afternoon and tonight for updates from Marc and Rick about where the strongest storms are and how quickly this line will start to weaken.