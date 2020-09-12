Rain is already moving into our southern communities, and there is more on the way. This blog will walk through the timing of some of the heaviest rain to help you plan the rest of your weekend and look at how much rain is possible in the next 24 hours.
In the big picture, we are positioned between a warm front and cold front right now. That's a great area for storm development and rain potential because that is the warmest, wettest air in this low pressure system. The cold front will move through our area Sunday afternoon which will be what shuts off our rain chances.
TIMING
As mentioned above rain is already moving in, but the heaviest is likely overnight. After the sun sets we will see more of these waves of showers moving in from the south. As the cold front moves in from the west, it will push that heavier rain farther east.
By the time you get started Sunday morning, the heaviest rain should be over but that doesn't mean we are in the clear. Lighter and more scattered showers will still move through our southern communities. The rain Sunday is most likely south of the Ohio River.
Off and on showers will continue in those same spots through the afternoon. Once the cold front passes later in the day, it will help dry out the air and end our rain chances. Showers should taper off by sunset and the humidity in the air will drop, too!
AMOUNTS
Rain amounts will vary greatly across our area. As we have already discussed, the heavier rain is most likely south of the river and east of I-65. In those spots 1"-2" of rain will be possible. Outside of those communities, rain totals will likely be closer to half an inch.