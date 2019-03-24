If you check your radar, a line of severe storm extends roughly from St. Louis all the way to Dallas and is moving east. This line continues to move toward us, so let's look at what you will see from this tonight and tomorrow.
The risk of severe weather is west of us tonight. The evening update from the Storm Prediction Center does include our western tier of counties in a "Marginal" risk of severe weather. That's level one out of five, and we don't normally show you this level because they are issued so frequently.
We will start to see the leading edge of this between 10 PM and midnight (depending where you are). Notice the more organized storms are still west of our WDRB counties at this point.
By the time the stronger part of this line gets here, it doesn't look like much of a line any more. This is the key to the forecast. Because of the time of day and the fact that the storms are moving into a different environment here than they are in right now through Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas, they will not be as strong by the time they get here.
Heavy rain and gusty wind are still possible along with infrequent thunder and lightning when this arrives here. Wind gusts should top out around 30 mph, and 0.5"-1.0" of rain is expected from this whole event.
The heaviest rain will move out between 4 AM and 6 AM depending where you are. Light rain showers will continue off/on through early afternoon Monday.