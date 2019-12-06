It has been a dreary and rainy morning. Showers have been present, but light. Rainfall totals since midnight are very low. Less than a tenth of an inch.
Rain is continuing this morning (as I write this around 10:30 am) but it is starting to break apart, with more dry spots.
Rain will taper off late morning to early afternoon. The rain chance is not zero this afternoon...or even this evening. However, the worst of the rain has passed. Any shower activity that occurs later today will be isolated and remain light. Clouds will hang tough.
All showers look to end by 8 pm (and for many locations well before that time). Then clouds will erode. It will become clear in southern Indiana first, then metro and they will linger the longest in central KY. This could keep those communities slightly warmer tonight/tomorrow morning.
And speaking of tomorrow morning - it looks to be chilly! We will be waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s! We haven't be at or below the freezing point in downtown since November 17th, so tomorrow morning looks to be the first time Lou has seen freezing temps in a few weeks!