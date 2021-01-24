It has been a sloppy and slick start to your Sunday as a wintry mix is sliding through Kentuckiana. We have had reports of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning. Here is what the radar looks like mid morning....
And here is what it looked like across the region as icy conditions formed on mainly elevated surfaces across parts of the area and plain old rain fell for others....
REST OF THE DAY
So will this continue all day? Thankfully - no! We have a couple more hours of this wintry mix, but then temperatures will increase above freezing late this morning and early afternoon. This will cause the wintry mix to transition over to chilly rain.
Shortly after, the rain will begin to diminish in the early afternoon. The rain chance is never zero today and it looks like light showers will linger for some today. This is most likely in our southern communities in KY, south of the Parkways.
Temperatures will remain cool today with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will stay cloudy. The temperatures will not change much from our high today and the low tonight as a warm front lifts north. That warm front is going to bring a resurgence of moisture overnight and into Monday. Rounds of heavy rain will be likely tomorrow. Hannah Strong will have the latest information on the heavy rain and flooding threat this evening.