Nowcast:
Widespread and gusty showers are coming to an end! A line of gusty showers and storms blew through the area overnight and early this morning. It is swiftly moving to the east and rain is shutting off from west to east.
The majority of our area will be dry by mid morning. I leave a small rain chance through the early afternoon, but if that occurred it would be very isolated. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about when everyone in Kentuckiana will be dry.
Rain Amounts:
Most locations picked up 0.25-0.50'' of rain, with a few isolated higher amounts.
What else?!
Reminder: A wind advisory is in effect until 7 pm. The strongest wind gusts were expected this morning, but it will remain gusty throughout the entire day. Expect wind gusts of 25-35 mph. Winds will begin to relax this evening and into Monday.
As rain comes to an end, clouds will also decrease and we will get some sunshine today!! It will remain clear tonight which will cause temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. The work week will start off on a cool note as well.