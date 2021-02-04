This morning started off dry with a beautiful red and pink sunrise. However, we will only see one color the rest of the day - gray. Our next system is knocking on our door. There is a low pressure that is swiftly moving east and will drag a cold front through the area. Drier and colder air will slide in following the cold front.
This system will kick up our winds this afternoon and evening. Expect sustained wind speeds around 10-20 mph and wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph. The most intense wind speeds will happen from 4-8 pm. Use caution on the roads, especially on any west/east oriented roads and if you have a larger car or truck.
Rain is currently spreading across the area from west to east and overcoming a layer of dry air in our atmosphere. I think everyone in Kentuckiana will see some showers - especially during the late afternoon to early evening.
As temperatures fall, following the frontal passage this evening, we could see a brief period of a mix or snow. However, moisture will be limited at this point. Therefore, any snow or mixing will be brief and impacts look limited. All precipitation will end around midnight.
There will likely be pockets of moderate to even heavy rain as this systems moves over our area. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25-0.50'' with locally higher amounts. The highest totals look to be west of I-65. Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News. They will have radar updates all evening long.