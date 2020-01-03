TGIF! It has been a soggy first Friday of 2020! Rain was widespread early this morning and has been persistent through the afternoon as well. Rainfall totals since midnight until 2 pm are around a half an inch for many locations.
Showers look to become more spotty this evening. This means there is still rain in the area, but not everyone will be seeing it at the same time and there will be pockets of dry time as well.
A cold front is sliding through the area and colder temperatures will follow. Although it is rainy today, temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 50s.
That will not be the case tomorrow. The high temperature will happen overnight and temps will crash through Saturday morning. Most of the day will be in the low 40s and 30s. Notice below that conditions will improve on Sunday with some sun and slightly warmer temperatures. Both days will be breezy as well.
There is a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow as temperatures fall. This includes some snow flakes and sleet. There could be a quick covering, but significant accumulation is not expected.
Precipitation will slowly come to an end by Saturday night. As clouds clear, it will get COLD by Sunday morning!