We have already seen some rain and snow showers this morning with only a dusting of snow on the grass or cars. Temps have been in the mid to upper 30s, so that has made a wet snow and accumulation difficult. We are not done yet! There are two waves impacting the area today. One to the west that is snow and one to the south that is rain. The westerly batch will remain all snow and is generally light. The southern batch is rain now, but will change to snow through the day. It also has some heavier precip embedded within.
The afternoon looks to be when we see the most widespread showers - both snow and rain. Many locations will be seeing snow - but it will likely be a wet snow again. Rain is still possible for our most southern counties in KY.
Southern IN will lose moisture first. Central KY will hang on longer. By the mid to late afternoon, everyone should be cold enough to support snow.
The widespread snow ends by this evening (around 4-6 pm), but scattered snow showers are still possible. Also a few flurries could linger through tonight and tomorrow (20%).
Temperatures will be falling tonight and into Monday. Lows will be in the teens and it will be breezy. This means wind chills will be in the single digits and potentially near zero degrees in some locations.
As a *rule* most locations should pick up around 1'' of snow - this will be most likely on grassy or colder surfaces. There will of course be exceptions with higher/lower snow totals. The best chance for any higher totals will be in southern IN, generally along and north of I-64. During the day, the roads should hold up pretty well and the ground will just be wet. Only an intense snow shower or squall with high precip rates will overcome road and surface temps. It is possible, so be aware of that throughout the day. In fact, that is happening right now near Paducah, KY. Additionally, as temperatures get much colder tonight, there could be slick spots from moisture on the ground. We will keep you posted on any updates throughout the day.