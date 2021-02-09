Confidence continues to grow for accumulating ice in our area Wednesday and Thursday, so our Meteorologists participated in another conference call Tuesday with the National Weather Service.
Again John Gordon with the National Weather Service stated this will not be like the 2009 ice storm. The axis of heaviest ice accumulation is highlighted between the BG and Cumberland Parkways.
Wednesday night is "prime time." Temperatures will be dropping, so precip types will shift more to snow/sleet/freezing rain as opposed to rain in southern Kentucky. The drive home Wednesday night and to work early Thursday morning will be tough in the areas highlighted to have more ice accumulation. We are going to get a winter storm. The ways this forecast may still change are on the exact placement north/south of the heaviest ice.
The National Weather Service adds they are holding the chance for snow/sleet/freezing rain into Thursday evening now instead of it wrapping up Thursday afternoon. These types of systems usually can produce a little more precipitation on the back end than models are good at resolving, so the Winter Storm Watch, Ice Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory are now all being held through 7 PM (Eastern) Thursday.
NWS gets data from UPS planes to see how far the cold extends above our heads and where we see the warm layer develop in the atmosphere. They will be watching that data closely, because that is a huge part of what type of precipitation you will see. It's not just about surface temperatures with this system; it's about what's happening above our heads, too.