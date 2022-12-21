We just wrapped up a conference call with the National Weather Service about the potential for winter weather Thursday night/Friday morning and the arctic air to follow, with the impacts that could be in store for our area.. Here's what we talked about:
Most of this we have discussed, but this gives you more verification from multiple reliable sources on what to expect:
Travel on Thursday evening will be very tricky. especially the later you go into the evening. Travel is not recommended Thursday night as blowing wind with left over snow can caused reduced visibilities along with slick roadways. We have gotten the timing of the transition from rain to snow narrowed down further into the late afternoon and early evening. For Louisville, this transition will likely occur between 6-9PM, with data starting to trend earlier.
If you live in our Western communities, this will likely occur earlier than that, and could end up impacting your evening commute if you get off work later.
(pic)
Louisville will be included in a Wind Chill watch from 10PM Thursday night through 1PM Friday afternoon, which will include possible wind chills as cold as -25F at times.
(pic)
Our area will also be included in a Winter Weather Advisory which also includes the Louisville area and other surrounding counties. Remember, some are in a Winter Storm Watch/Warning as well, so take your time to find your location and determine what exactly is included for your area as it can be a lot to digest.
(pic)
One of the most important things to keep in mind isn't even the amount of snow that could fall across the area, but instead the arctic air mass that will be impacting our area. Here's a few helpful tips to protect yourself, loved ones, and property from the cold.