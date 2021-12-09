With the threat of severe storms overnight Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Louisville hosted a conference call with their local partners to discuss what they expect to happen. This event does look a little bit stronger for our area than the one we saw Sunday night with all the wind and lightning.
One of the biggest concerns is this event moving in overnight. Anytime we have strong storms during a time when people may not be paying as much attention, we get a little nervous. Please make sure you have a way to get weather warnings that will wake you up.
All threats are on the table, but the NWS was clear that wind is the main threat. Gusts outside storms could be 30-35 mph and gusts inside storms could be up to 70 mph. That's stronger than a basic severe thunderstorm. All threats (hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain leading to flooding) are possible from this system. The strongest storms look most likely west of I-65 from 1 AM - 10 AM. Those storms are moving west to east or southwest to northeast, so the earlier times in that window are for our western communities and the later times are for our eastern communities.
Right now it looks like discreet, individual cells may form out ahead of the main line. Those can be dangerous, but that's the place this forecast is most uncertain. The weather service is very confident in the line of strong storms that will come through later, but a little less confident those discreet cells will form and be strong enough to produce severe weather.
While this is not a widespread flood event, there may be some spots that experience flash flooding or river flooding. Keep a close eye on spots that usually flood near you. Central Kentucky has already seen some higher river levels, so those places watch for heavier rain bands that could create more flood concerns.
At the end of the call NWS shared how desperately they need your reports. They use those while studying radar to make decisions about warnings and other statements. You can tag them on social media, submit an mPING report (if you're familiar with those), or call their office at 1-800-292-5588.
There will likely be another conference call tomorrow afternoon before the storms start.