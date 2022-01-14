We just wrapped up a conference call with the National Weather Service about the potential for winter weather this weekend and the impacts in our area. Here's what we talked about:
Friday: light dusting of snow west of I-65. Minimal impacts.
Saturday: minimal impacts and snow in our area. Snow is most likely in southern Kentucky.
There is currently a Watch for a few of our counties for the day Sunday. On Saturday the Weather Service will consider replacing this with a Winter Weather Advisory. We will keep you posted when that comes out.
Sunday is the main concern as the low develops a bit more and moves back north. This will be heavy snow, so it's harder to shovel. There's also still a lot of uncertainty as to how much snow will fall and where sleet may also mix in with that snow.
The most common question we are all being asked today is "could this shift farther north?" NWS says there is still low confidence on the track, so yes it could wobble a bit one way or another. However it's unlikely this will shift north by 50-100 miles.
Once this system gets to the Plains, NWS will have a better idea about what it will do here. Bottom line: confidence is still low in the specifics. You will need to keep checking in for updates until this system gets here.