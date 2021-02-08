The National Weather Service hosted a conference call today for their partners to discuss what this messy forecast entails and what their plans are. They only do these calls when the weather is active; here's what we discussed:
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight for Indiana and communities around the I-64 corridor. Some snow will likely accumulate because the ground is so cold, so watch for impacts early Tuesday. This is not the most impactful winter weather we will see this week.
The confidence is high in a wintry mix Wednesday and Thursday. The parts of this forecast still subject to change are the lines and times when rain changes to sleet to freezing rain to snow across the area. Both our local National Weather Service office and the national Weather Prediction Center show there is a high likelihood of ice accumulation in our area.
We start to see issues when a tenth of an inch of ice accumulates, and we start to see more damage (trees, power lines, etc.) when a quarter of an inch of ice accumulates. We will likely get some sort of Warning from the NWS for this event; maybe an Ice Storm Warning or a Winter Storm Warning. The image above shows the NWS forecast of how much ice accumulation they expect in our area.
The image above lays out the timeline from the NWS for this mid-week event. The main axis can still shift a bit, but this event is going to happen. Travel will be messy because this much widespread ice accumulation is hard to prevent. All road crews are prepared and closely monitoring the forecast.
A common question being asked is: is this going to be like the 2009 or 2003 ice storm? "No it's not," says John Gordon, Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service office in Louisville. This event is over a prolonged period, and the confidence in that timing is moderate to high. Ice accumulations and impacts are likely from this event; tree limbs down and power outages are the main impacts expected.