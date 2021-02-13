The National Weather Service office in Louisville hosted a conference call to discuss the winter storm moving in over the next few days. We've had a lot of these recently, but they really only host these for the biggest weather events. This is a high confidence forecast of heavy snow/sleet/freezing rain, which is why the Winter Storm Watch was issued so far in advance of this all starting.
The timing is late Sunday through Tuesday for the first wave, and even within that you can find one wave late Sunday and a second late Monday. The National Weather Service will start to issue warnings for this system around 3:30 AM Sunday; that's the next time they put out a package of products.
Confidence is high in the timing and impacts from this system. Keep in mind all of this winter weather is falling on areas that are still trying to clear away snow and melt ice.
The track is shifting a bit farther east, so the yellow shading here will likely come east a bit. That's why the east side of this is highlighted for "bust potential," but really this is just an area we need to update and keep an eye on.
That same area is highlighted for bust potentially regarding the ice potential because the NWS doesn't have high confidence in the type of precipitation that would fall. This is another part of the forecast they are still changing and will be updated later.
In the long range, the forecast doesn't quiet down. Don't put too much stock in the exact forecast heading into the weekend, but keep your eyes on the forecast. How much snow we get early in the week will significantly affect what happens by the weekend.