NWS Conference Call for Severe Weather Threat
The National Weather Service in Louisville has concluded a conference call with local emergency managers and media concerning the potential for severe weather for tomorrow. They also discussed flooding risk and river levels.
Below are a couple graphics summarizing the discussion.
Marc, Rick and I will be here and keeping you informed for the rest of today. Marc and Rick will have more information on WDRB News this evening. I will be up (dark) and early on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9. That will be a great time to check in for the latest updates, especially because storms will be firing off later in the day on Saturday and you might be busy later or have plans that could be impacted by the storms. If and when storms go severe, the whole WDRB weather team will be updating all of our social media pages as needed. Also, Hannah and I will cut into programming if necessary this weekend. The links to my social media pages are at the top and bottom of this page.