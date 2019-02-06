NWS Conference Call: Potential for Flooding and Severe Storms
We just wrapped up a conference call with the National Weather Service and some of their partners in media and emergency management discussing the potential for flooding and severe storms Thursday. Here's what we talked about:
Katie McGraw is putting together another blog post nailing down the timing of the storms and potential threats. Watch for that here later this afternoon. Should any weather alerts be issued, we will let you know on social media and on WDRB News throughout the night.