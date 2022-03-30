The NWS In Louisville held a conference call this morning to discuss the storms that are moving into the area this evening. Here's a little about what was discusses and what impacts and timing we should all expect.
First, I'm sure you've already noticed how much warmer it is today than yesterday. We're in the warm sector now between the warm front and the cold front of this system, so winds are now coming out of the South, and pumping in much warmer air.
Winds this afternoon that aren't even related to thunderstorms, otherwise known as gradient winds, are still expected to exceed Wind Advisory criteria, over 45-50mph. Therefore, the entire area is under a Wind Advisory all day today.
Here's some more info on the winds from the NWS
Be sure to secure any loose items today and especially tonight as storms arrive.
Timing
Timing is a big factor here in terms of planning out your evening and the possible severity of these storms. Luckily for us, these storms will arrive after sunset, as the atmosphere is losing the daytime heating for today, and we should see the line of storms weaken from West to East.
Here's more of an hour by hour look. Our Western and Southwestern communities will see the storms first, which is also why they are at a slightly higher risk of seeing stronger storms this evening.
The line of storms continue to slightly weaken as it progresses further to the East. Heavy rain and very strong winds continue to push along the line as it moves across our area.
After the front passes through, a few lingering showers will be left over behind. This comes along with falling temperatures back into the 50s and 40s for our Thursday.
Impacts
Our number one impact we're going to see is damaging wind gusts. We're already under a Wind Advisory for the gradient winds outside of thunderstorms today, and we could see these wind speeds grow in some of the storms as they arrive tonight.
The wind energy associated with this storm is absolutely above criteria. Winds about a mile above our heads for storms to have sustained updrafts and help become severe should be around 45mph or greater. We are seeing winds over 70-80+ mph at this height.
That is beyond criteria for severe weather. What we are missing is instability, or CAPE. We only see numbers along the main line reaching 100 J/kg or so, which is not nearly enough to help sustain storm strength.
What we often see in this scenario is an almost all-wind damage scenario. With winds that strong aloft, and not much storms energy to work with, a lot of these storms will be pushed over by the strong winds and collapse.
With slight turning of winds with height, a couple spin-up, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but our main threat is the strong winds.
The Storm Prediction Center has moved the Enhances (3/5) risk for severe storms to clip our extreme Southwest communities in our viewing area. The rest of the area is included in the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms.
Wind gusts along the main line of storms could reach over 60mph at times, so once again, and loose items on your porch or deck should be secured.
This isn't a widespread severe event, but you should still be prepared for strong to severe storms as they approach the area tonight.