Rain has now moved in to our area, and rounds of storms will plague our Oaks and Derby forecasts. The low pressure center positioned west of here will move through our region Friday and exit to the east Saturday. That's the reason for all of this rain and we have to track its position very carefully to see when these rounds move through and when the rain finally clears out.
We will see our first round of heavier rain and storms Thursday night as the warm front crosses through our area. This opens us up to the warmer, more humid air in the warm sector (between the warm front and cold front).
Friday morning brings another round of rain and scattered storms as the warm front lifts across our area.
There will be breaks in the rain Friday. At this point it looks like we will see one around late morning between heavier rain overnight and more storms popping up in the afternoon.
As the center of low pressure moves into our area, more showers and storms will pop up. This is where the power in this system lives, so stronger wind gusts, lighting and thunder, and heavy rain are all likely from these afternoon showers.
The low continues to move east Friday night, and wrap-around showers continue to bring us off and on rain through Friday evening.
Light rain and drizzle will still be possible Saturday morning, but as the low moves farther away, it takes the moisture away with it.
By Saturday afternoon the air above our heads is also starting to dry out. While it will be harder to get rid of the clouds as quickly, we should start to dry out Saturday afternoon.
There will be pockets of heavy rain through the next day and half, but not every location will see the same high amount.