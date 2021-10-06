October is supposed to be the start of cooler "Fall-like" temperatures across the area as we head into what many call "spooky season". Some of us go to harvest festivals, some pumpkin patches, but we all usually expect to be wearing a sweatshirt or at least jeans.
Unfortunately so far through October it hasn't really felt like Fall yet across the area. In fact, through the first 5 days of October, we're averaging a high temperature of almost 80 degrees. That's about 4 degrees or so above average for this time of the year.
Not to mention we are also already above average for rainfall across the area, so most of October has been wet as well. At the airport, we've already seen over 1.6" of rain in 5 days while other communities in our area have seen well over 2" already. That puts us over 1" above average for rain already on the month.
Temperatures
Unfortunately for the rest of October, it doesn't look like things are going to get much better if you're looking for cooler temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center's monthly outlook looks a little like this.
Yes, that is a lot of red. Our area is forecasted to likely (40-50% according to the graph) to continue to see above-average temperatures for the rest of the month. That doesn't mean 90s, but it means above our average high, which is typically in the low to mid 70s during the month.
On a more scientific perspective, analogs for the next 6-8 days agree and have a very high probability, we're talking 85%+ of seeing above average temperatures...
The probability drops a tad heading into 9-11 days from now, that would carry us through October 17th. Still, a solid 70% chance of seeing above average temperatures.
If you want Fall-like weather then you're going to have to hang on a little while longer. Towards the very end of the month (October 18th on) data is a little more inconsistent with warm temperatures so hopefully, we'll actually get that much wanted taste of Fall.
Precipitation
Thanks to the slow-moving closed Low that has been making it rain so much so far this month, we have started off above average, and it seems we will be close to being above average for rain the rest of October as well, just not as likely as seeing above average temperatures.
The Climate Prediction Center has given our area a 33-40% chance of seeing above average rainfall amounts for the rest of October.
When looking at computer model analogs they also agree with the likelihood of seeing above-average rain over the next 6-8 days with a 57% probability.
Further past that however, looking toward the days of October 15th-17th, that probability drops below 50%.
Much like with the average temperature for analogs, toward the end of the month data is inconsistent with above average and is looking more dry. Maybe if we get lucky, the last week of October will be cooler and drier!
Fall Foliage
So with the above-average rain and temperatures expected, how does this affect Fall Foliage across our area. The real truth is, it might a little, but it's more than just temperatures turning cooler than affect the change of color of the leaves during the fall. It's also more importantly the amount of daylight changing that affects the colors of the leaves. The chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellow to orange colors become visible and give the leaves part of their fall splendor.
When does our area typically see leaves changing color?
In a common year, we can expect to see a lot of leaves beginning to change color by the end of the month.