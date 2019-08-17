Noctilucent translates to shining or glowing at night (a.k.a. night-shining). These are high level clouds that shine at night after the sun sets. How does this work? How do clouds shine light when the sun has gone down? EarthSky explains these clouds are formed high up in the atmosphere and are created by dust from meteors. The mesosphere - the third layer up from the surface of the Earth (about 50 miles up) - is the layer of the atmosphere both where you find noctilucent clouds and where most meteors "burn up in the atmosphere." That dust left over from meteors acts as a condensation nuclei on which tiny ice particles can collect to form a cloud.
Think about the difference between sunset time on the top of a mountain versus in a valley. In a valley, the sky gets dark much earlier because the mountain blocks the remaining light. On a mountain top you can see the light at the edge of the horizon much longer. This is how noctilucent clouds get their light. Since they are so high in the atmosphere, the light of the sun can still reflect off these ice clouds longer into the night because of the relative angles of the two objects.
Most clouds can be seen year-round here, but noctilucent clouds have a season. They can be seen May through August in the northern hemisphere and were particularly visible this June. In either hemisphere noctilucent clouds can only be seen between 45º and 60º latitude, but that has not always been the case. In the past they could only be seen at higher latitudes, but now you can see them as far south as Oklahoma! Scientists don't have an explanation as to why that is happen. Here is a link a Facebook page called Noctilucent clouds around the world where you can see pictures shared of these mysterious beauties captures across the globe, but it's not just our planet that sees these. Curiosity rover captured these noctilucent clouds above Mars on May 18 earlier this year.
(Gif via NASA/JPL-Caltech/Justin Cowart/Planetary Society)