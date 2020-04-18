Yesterday (April 17) marks the 50th anniversary of the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts to Earth. Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA has recreated what the Apollo 13 astronauts saw on the far side of the moon in 4K!
While they were on the far side of the moon, the astronauts lost communication with Earth. This video is sped up so it doesn't take you as long to watch as it took them to fly, and it adds some context to what the astronauts were seeing and experiencing through this part of their journey.