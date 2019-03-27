On this date in 1890, an F4 tornado struck Louisville. According to the National Weather Service, it's the top tornado to ever strike our area, even worse than the Brandenburg tornado of 1974! 44 of 76 fatalities occurred at Falls City Hall. As a result, Louisville has the terrible distinction of the being the site of one of the highest single-building tornado death tolls ever recorded in the United States.
What if something like this happened today? The Frazier International History Museum and Louisville Slugger Museum are just a couple locations that would be directly in the tornado's path. To see the full report including pictures on the damage, click on the tab that says "Download PDF"...