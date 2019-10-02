One month ago today Hurricane Dorian was parked over Grand Bahama. It did immense damage there and to the northern Abaco islands. Click here to see our post about the structural damage immediately after Dorian passed and here to see how it changed topography.
Astronaut Christine Koch of the International Space Station captured this image of Hurricane Dorian outside the ISS windows the morning of Sep. 02, 2019. Credit: NASA
Data is still being analyzed from the storm and will undergo some re-analysis in the off-season before official records are determined, but in terms of wind speed Dorian is the second strongest Atlantic hurricane. It was THE strongest hurricane in modern records in the northwest Bahamas according to the National Hurricane Center.
As parts of the Bahamas continue what will be a years-long cleanup, the Prime Minister is addressing the recovery. The death toll so far is 56, but more than 600 people are still unaccounted for. It is widely believed many of that 600 are dead and will not be found, and I write "more than 600" because after looking at three sources I saw three different numbers above 600. That illustrates the point that we simply don't know the extent of human loss yet. Residents and relief workers still have incredible amounts of debris to clean up and look through for those missing people. After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, it took nearly a full year to reach an official death total which was nearly 3000 people. From Hurricane Dorian's impact in the northern Bahamas, up to 14,000 people have been displaced from their homes.
Image taken on Sep. 02, 2019 at 2:13 am EDT. Credit: NASA/NOAA/UWM-SSEC-CIMSS/William Straka III
Recovery is hampered by the scope of the devastation. Power and cell service are still spotty and roads are still blocked by debris. Initially the priority seems to have been placed on finding and identifying bodies to get an accurate count and list of who is still missing. Now the focus shifts to the massive cleanup. Debris must be removed, and water must be treated so locals can drink it again. After all debris is cleaned up, bodies removed, water cleaned, and other tasks, then the rebuilding can begin. Tourism is the main industry of the Bahamas, and many islands where not affected by Hurricane Dorian. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis encourages tourists to visit those islands not affected to bring revenue to the country which will help in the recovery efforts for the ravaged islands.
Minnis also brought up how climate has played into this disaster at the United Nations General Assembly last Friday. He called on that assembly "to treat the global climate emergency as the greatest challenge facing humanity." He continued, "When one storm can obliterate an island-state or a number of states in one hurricane season, how will we survive? How can we develop? How will we continue to exist?"