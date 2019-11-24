We all know it's been a little chilly this month. We have seen days with lows in the teens that felt more like the single digits and highs that don't get above freezing. According to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, through November 23rd Louisville is in the Top 10 coldest starts to the month of November when looking at high temperatures averaged through this part of the month. In fact when looking at mean temperature (average over a day) or low temperatures, Louisville is in the Top 5 coldest starts to the month of November! When looking at the average of low temperatures at the Louisville NWS Weather Forecast Office from November 1st through the 23rd, this is the coldest start to November on record, shown in the Google map below.
Why is this interesting? When looking at global temperatures, "October 2019 was the second warmest October on record. The 2019 year-to-date temperature through October has also been the second warmest on record," according to Climate Central. October started here with highs near 100º, and the month immediately following has started as one of the coldest on record.