After the destructive wind Friday and a few tornado warnings, the National Weather Service office in Louisville conducted damage surveys in our area Saturday. One crew evaluated the strong straight-line wind damage around Louisville while a second crew went to Jefferson County, Indiana, to survey a possible tornado touchdown.
They did find evidence of an EF-1 tornado between Hanover and Lexington, Indiana, with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. It was on the ground of 1.6 miles and was 120 yards wide at the widest, just a bit longer than a football field. No one was hurt or killed by this tornado, according to the report. You can click here to read the full write-up from the NWS. In Louisville the crew confirmed the damage had been done by straight-line wind, not by a tornado.