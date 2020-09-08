The scene looks like something out of an apocalypse movie, but this is reality for residents through California and Oregon today. Look at this collection of tweets from San Francisco, Fresno, and Stayton (in Oregon): 

It makes for a strange scene, but that eery orange glow is created by smoke from wildfires hanging in the air. The map below from AirNow, a program from the Environmental Protection Agency, shows poor air quality up and down the entire west coast and into Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 1.50.34 PM.png

If the wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere blows the right direction, we could see some of that smoke here in Kentuckiana. Right now the pattern takes the higher concentrations of smoke particles north of our area, but you may notice some here too. In our area it would barely look like a haze in the sky with a bright orange or pink sunset or sunrise. 

1.jpg

Why is the sky orange?

On a normal day with clear sky, the sky looks blue. The particles in the air from the smoke block the shorter wavelengths of visible light, which basically filters out the orange and red colors. That's what we see because those longer wavelengths are able to make it through the smoke the best. The smoke also keeps temperatures lower because it blocks so much of the solar radiation. 

nws.jpg

Image via NWS

