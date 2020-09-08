The scene looks like something out of an apocalypse movie, but this is reality for residents through California and Oregon today. Look at this collection of tweets from San Francisco, Fresno, and Stayton (in Oregon):
The Golden Gate Bridge.Almost 9 in the morning. It’s pitch black outside.Unreal. pic.twitter.com/US2aB9uXOw— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 9, 2020
Bay Area sky turns bright orange, some areas see 'snowing' ash https://t.co/SHo2ZulCV9 pic.twitter.com/fs3IOKVR46— SFGATE (@SFGate) September 9, 2020
This is nuts. Downtown Stayton at 12:22pm. Be safe, everyone. #KGW #Oregon #Fire #Smoke #LionsheadFire @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/ff4MKKU4qm— Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 8, 2020
A red sun this Wednesday morning here in Fresno. #Creekfire pic.twitter.com/JeuomjfRD8— Kaile Hunt (@KaileHunt) September 9, 2020
San Francisco 09.09.20 pic.twitter.com/QdqUtKiqOT— Zneha (@mithrilmaker) September 9, 2020
Orange, smoky skies over our @KPIXtv studios this morning! An unprecedented amount of smoke over the Bay Area due to wildfires burning in the region. Spare the Air Alert in effect for a record 23 days in a row. Stay safe! #BayAreaFires #bayareawx #AirQuality #SparetheAir pic.twitter.com/j8vozbIKlQ— Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) September 9, 2020
It makes for a strange scene, but that eery orange glow is created by smoke from wildfires hanging in the air. The map below from AirNow, a program from the Environmental Protection Agency, shows poor air quality up and down the entire west coast and into Arizona, Oregon, and Washington.
If the wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere blows the right direction, we could see some of that smoke here in Kentuckiana. Right now the pattern takes the higher concentrations of smoke particles north of our area, but you may notice some here too. In our area it would barely look like a haze in the sky with a bright orange or pink sunset or sunrise.
Why is the sky orange?
On a normal day with clear sky, the sky looks blue. The particles in the air from the smoke block the shorter wavelengths of visible light, which basically filters out the orange and red colors. That's what we see because those longer wavelengths are able to make it through the smoke the best. The smoke also keeps temperatures lower because it blocks so much of the solar radiation.
Image via NWS